Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$15.00 to C$15.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst traded as high as C$14.23 and last traded at C$14.21, with a volume of 79587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.03.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DIR.UN. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.81.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.99. The company has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile (TSE:DIR.UN)

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.