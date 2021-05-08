Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) PT Raised to $50.00

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of DRE opened at $45.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $46.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,109.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,399 shares of company stock worth $4,593,467. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 540,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 122,673 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 42,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 268,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after buying an additional 40,487 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 231,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,156,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

