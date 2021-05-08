Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.07 Million Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 29.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESS. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.81.

NYSE:ESS opened at $288.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $300.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.48%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.