Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 1,446.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,762 shares of company stock worth $2,488,905 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $78.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $67.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.07. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

