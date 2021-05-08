Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.71 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 12,419.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,022 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

NYSE HPE opened at $16.48 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 882,213 shares of company stock worth $13,692,076 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.