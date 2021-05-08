Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 40,860 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 128.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,860 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VER. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in VEREIT by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 74,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 4.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 40,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period.

Get VEREIT alerts:

VER has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $47.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.56. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $49.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.06.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 4.73%. VEREIT’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 53.31%.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.