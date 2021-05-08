Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 6,832 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,832 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

DAR stock opened at $72.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.06.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In related news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,796.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.