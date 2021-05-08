Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Bank OZK boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

EMN stock opened at $124.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $125.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.42 and its 200 day moving average is $104.66.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,590 shares of company stock worth $20,668,540. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.