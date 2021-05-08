Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 846.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $13,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DT. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,937,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,908,000 after buying an additional 3,986,639 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,709,000 after buying an additional 2,396,323 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,262,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,986,000 after buying an additional 2,286,128 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,198,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,890,000 after buying an additional 1,878,678 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

Shares of DT stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 167.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $48,230.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,541,056.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,987,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,992,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,087,468. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

