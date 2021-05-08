Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Price Up 9% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s stock price rose 9% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 33,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,035,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,998.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $26,267.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,842.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 347.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 12,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

