Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 1,423 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,151 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.4% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 54.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,067 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 9.0% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $2,507,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 19,257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.5% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 602,351 shares of company stock worth $116,701,101. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

Shares of DIS opened at $184.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.53 billion, a PE ratio of -116.25, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.51 and its 200-day moving average is $171.34. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $99.66 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

