Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CFO David C. Sims Acquires 1,361 Shares

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CFO David C. Sims purchased 1,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $11,881.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,769.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David C. Sims also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, David C. Sims purchased 5,000 shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $43,600.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GRF opened at $8.78 on Friday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $8.99.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

