Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Issues Earnings Results

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%.

ESTE stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.54. The company had a trading volume of 450,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,046. The company has a market capitalization of $749.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.71.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,599.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 62.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

