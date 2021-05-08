Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) PT Raised to $28.00

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ECHO. Cowen increased their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of ECHO opened at $35.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $37.65.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $800.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $261,904.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,137.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 33,389 shares of company stock worth $1,031,155 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

