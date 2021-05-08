Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Edap Tms in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.63.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

NASDAQ EDAP opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $195.11 million, a PE ratio of -111.50 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Edap Tms during the first quarter worth $50,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Edap Tms by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Edap Tms by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the fourth quarter valued at $523,000.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.