Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

EPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Edgewell Personal Care stock remained flat at $$43.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. 640,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,253. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,811,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,228 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,323,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,340,000 after purchasing an additional 631,664 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,439,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,345,000 after purchasing an additional 248,771 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

