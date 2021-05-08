EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.92 million-$27.59 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EHang from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.45. 1,306,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,330,142. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.54. EHang has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $129.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -146.56.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that EHang will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

