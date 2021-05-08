Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electricité de France presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of ECIFY opened at $2.84 on Thursday. Electricité de France has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The company has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72.

Electricité de France Company Profile

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

