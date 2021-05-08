Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Element Solutions by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,420,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,643 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Element Solutions by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,693,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,794 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Element Solutions by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,867,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,837,000 after purchasing an additional 917,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $41,874,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $33,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESI opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.21.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

