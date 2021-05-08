Emerald Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 48.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $7,395,276.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,636,702.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,090 shares of company stock worth $38,487,607 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.55.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $122.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.