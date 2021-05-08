Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 419 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1,059.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,838,000 after buying an additional 24,670 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Align Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Align Technology by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in Align Technology by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $598.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.56 and a 52-week high of $647.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $572.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $534.95.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

