Emerald Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STE. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS stock opened at $211.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $144.11 and a 1 year high of $216.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.98.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

