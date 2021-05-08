Emerald Advisers LLC Trims Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MDB stock opened at $260.32 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.24 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $295.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.71 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total transaction of $11,772,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,864 shares in the company, valued at $92,450,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $114,732.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,720 shares of company stock worth $93,398,718 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.06.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.