Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys New Stake in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.21% of DermTech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DermTech by 74.8% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DMTK opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.85. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.38 million, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,442,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $144,415.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,514 shares of company stock worth $4,255,511. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

