Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys Shares of 13,860 Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHLS. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $870,000.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SHLS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

SHLS opened at $28.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.90. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.