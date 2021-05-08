Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $6.16 Million Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 347.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,930 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in eXp World were worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in eXp World by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in eXp World by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 17,058 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eXp World during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPI opened at $28.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average is $42.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 88.07 and a beta of 3.35. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. eXp World’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPI has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $465,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,263,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 512,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,628,950 in the last 90 days. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

