Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $5.15 Million in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 637,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 348.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 377,569 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after buying an additional 306,318 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in PlayAGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after buying an additional 89,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in PlayAGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

AGS opened at $9.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 3.48. PlayAGS Inc has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PlayAGS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

