Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Makes New $8.77 Million Investment in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,785 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.07% of Signature Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $65,968,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,630,000 after buying an additional 365,825 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $1,402,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $255.06 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $260.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.33.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

