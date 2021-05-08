Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Emerson Electric updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.850-3.950 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.85-3.95 EPS.

EMR traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.05. 3,415,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,829,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $95.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

