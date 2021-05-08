Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.850-3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.79 billion-$18.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.88 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.85-3.95 EPS.

Shares of EMR traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,415,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,985. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $95.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

