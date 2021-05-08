Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMLAF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on Empire from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Empire alerts:

OTCMKTS EMLAF traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.08. Empire has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $32.94.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.