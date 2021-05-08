Employers Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,800 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APH stock opened at $68.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $69.62. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.38.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

In other news, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,862.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

