ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.10

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.10 and traded as high as $11.36. ENAGAS S A/ADR shares last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 57,749 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENGGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.