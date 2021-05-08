Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.10. 383,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,794. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.62. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

