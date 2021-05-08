Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Issues Earnings Results

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.10. 372,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,794. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.62. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $49.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.