Endeavour Silver Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 7,256 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 140% compared to the average volume of 3,023 call options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $6.91.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.51 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

