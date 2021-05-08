Energizer Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 4,432 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,404% compared to the typical volume of 177 call options.

Shares of ENR opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -31.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.27. Energizer has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,399.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Energizer by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

