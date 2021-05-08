Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Announces Earnings Results

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%.

NASDAQ ERII traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $20.65. 747,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,823. Energy Recovery has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 949,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,145,461. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 10,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $151,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 68,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,151,423 shares of company stock worth $22,117,022 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ERII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Recovery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

