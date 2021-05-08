Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Recovery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of ERII stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.65. The stock had a trading volume of 747,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 1.36. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Recovery news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $28,596.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,543.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 949,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,145,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,151,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,117,022. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 386.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,698,000 after acquiring an additional 797,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,619,000 after acquiring an additional 420,437 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at $5,922,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at $3,612,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 360,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 214,861 shares during the period. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

