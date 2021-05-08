Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.73.

ET stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.40 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,200 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,309 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,073,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,996,000 after buying an additional 1,564,920 shares during the period. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $9,419,000. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

