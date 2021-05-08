Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives $8.28 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.28.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ERF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 1,022.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,950,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598,283 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Enerplus by 379.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,028,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after buying an additional 2,397,668 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Enerplus by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,646,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,290,000 after buying an additional 1,390,900 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 2,347,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,290,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 530,500 shares in the last quarter. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERF traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $6.09. 2,574,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.18. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 7.59%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

