Ennismore Fund Management Ltd Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ennismore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,000. Facebook accounts for about 4.3% of Ennismore Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Facebook by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Facebook by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,000 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.11.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $319.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.82 and a 200-day moving average of $278.69. The company has a market cap of $908.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.69 and a 1-year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $21,599,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,786,351 shares of company stock worth $520,850,269. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.