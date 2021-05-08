EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. EnPro Industries updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.740-5.080 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NPO traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $37.53 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.31 and a 200 day moving average of $77.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NPO shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director John Humphrey acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

