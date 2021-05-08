Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.59. The stock had a trading volume of 730,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,720. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -527.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

