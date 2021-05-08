Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.530-0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $281 million-$284 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $282.64 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.030-2.100 EPS.

Shares of ENV stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.59. 730,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,720. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -527.62 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $58.54 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENV. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.75.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

