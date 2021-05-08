Envista (NYSE:NVST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Envista (NYSE:NVST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%.

Envista stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.48. 3,163,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Envista has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.85 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVST. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $45,872.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,723.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $497,966.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,946,934. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

