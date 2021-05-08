Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) will post $1.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $180,000.00 and the highest is $2.45 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year sales of $46.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.08 million to $50.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $248.75 million, with estimates ranging from $238.00 million to $259.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eos Energy Enterprises.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($7.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($6.88). The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOSE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of EOSE stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 412,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,362. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.