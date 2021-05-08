Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Upgraded to “Outperform” by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has $16.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Epizyme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.71.

Epizyme stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.29. 3,131,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.95. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Epizyme’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Epizyme will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $81,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mott purchased 28,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $225,283.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,983.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,208,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,165,000 after purchasing an additional 140,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Epizyme by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,392,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,094,000 after buying an additional 481,030 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,869,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after acquiring an additional 419,919 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth about $11,335,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

