Epizyme Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,983 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 911% compared to the average daily volume of 295 call options.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $81,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Mott purchased 28,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $225,283.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 116,414 shares in the company, valued at $928,983.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,392,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,094,000 after buying an additional 481,030 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the first quarter worth about $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 135.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 14,813 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 163.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 52,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 32,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

EPZM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $845.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 442.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Epizyme will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

