Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Barclays

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target raised by Barclays from $210.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $194.25.

Shares of EFX opened at $239.56 on Tuesday. Equifax has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $241.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.51 and its 200 day moving average is $179.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Equifax will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,165,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,008,000 after acquiring an additional 358,703 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 45.4% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at about $3,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

